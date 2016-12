WordPress login: i cookie sono bloccati a causa di un errore inaspettato

Ciao anche io ho lo stesso problema.

Sono su Netsons con la versione 4.4.2 appena installata.

Attivando il debug ho i seguenti avvisi:

Warning: Cannot modify header information – headers already sent by (output started at /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-config.php:1) in /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-login.php on line 387

Warning: Cannot modify header information – headers already sent by (output started at /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-config.php:1) in /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-login.php on line 400

Warning: Cannot modify header information – headers already sent by (output started at /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-config.php:1) in /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php on line 955

Warning: Cannot modify header information – headers already sent by (output started at /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-config.php:1) in /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php on line 956

Warning: Cannot modify header information – headers already sent by (output started at /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-config.php:1) in /home/rmhtwdrs/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php on line 957

Avete risolto in qualche modo?